Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 149.0% in February

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.7 %

HESAY stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $192.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.2591 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,443.25.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

