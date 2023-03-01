Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,317,332 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 454,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 251,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $498,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

