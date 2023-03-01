Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.96 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $54.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,945,385,159 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,945,385,158.65456 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07056642 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $40,513,742.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.