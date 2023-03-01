HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ HTCR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

