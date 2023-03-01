Head-To-Head Comparison: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fujitsu and International Distributions Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Distributions Services 3 5 1 0 1.78

Dividends

Profitability

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Fujitsu pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Fujitsu and International Distributions Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 4.66% 9.54% 5.12% International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and International Distributions Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $31.95 billion 0.79 $1.63 billion $1.35 18.99 International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.16 $835.87 million N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujitsu beats International Distributions Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services. It also offers system and network products such as servers, storage systems, software, network management systems, and mobile base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment covers personal computers (PCs). The Device Solutions segment includes electronic components such as semiconductor packages and batteries. The company was founded on June 20, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

