H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.