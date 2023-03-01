HC Wainwright Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $71.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
