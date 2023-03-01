HC Wainwright Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $71.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

