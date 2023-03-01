Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares GBX 0.95 Dividend

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 120.10 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Hays has a one year low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

Hays Company Profile

In related news, insider James Hilton purchased 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,088 ($24,240.38). Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

