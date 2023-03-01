Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

