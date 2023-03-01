Harvest Finance Hits Market Cap of $27.32 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $40.11 or 0.00168985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

