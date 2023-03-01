Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $27.29 million and $2.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $40.07 or 0.00171133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

