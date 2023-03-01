Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSCGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of HSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.04. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

