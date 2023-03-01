Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.04. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
