Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 193,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 14.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

