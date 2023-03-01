Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 339,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

