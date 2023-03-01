Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

HSNGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 42,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

