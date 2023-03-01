Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.27

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.27 and last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 10678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market cap of C$246.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total value of C$108,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,578,476. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,676. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

