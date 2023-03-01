Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58. 44,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 52,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.83 million, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

