Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $102,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

HLNE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. 73,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.