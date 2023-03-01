Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.12 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 297,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,854. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,832.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,832.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock worth $5,496,746 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

