Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jeffrey William Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $477,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

