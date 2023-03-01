Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE PAC opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.