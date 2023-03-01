Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE PAC opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

