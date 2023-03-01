Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces $1.62 — Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6197 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $78.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

