Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces $1.62 — Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6197 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $78.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
