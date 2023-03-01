Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.30 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $858,523.69 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,504.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00414116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00090075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00646093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00568685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00176310 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

