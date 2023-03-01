Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,973,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Stock Performance
Shares of INKW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,581. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Greene Concepts
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene Concepts (INKW)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.