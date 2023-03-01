Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,973,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of INKW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,581. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Greene Concepts

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

