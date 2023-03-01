Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.66

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.66 and last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 12207956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

