Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.
