Gold Resource (GORO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gold Resource Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gold Resource from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.



Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

