Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 1,542,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.33. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

About Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gogo by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gogo by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 134,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.