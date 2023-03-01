Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Stock Performance
Gogo stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 1,542,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.33. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
