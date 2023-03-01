Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Gogo had a net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gogo Stock Down 2.2 %
GOGO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. Gogo has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
