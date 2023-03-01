GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

