GMX Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $621.81 million and approximately $39.26 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $73.09 or 0.00311400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,987,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,508,033 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

