Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $1,939,680.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. 667,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,573. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

