Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $1,939,680.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of GL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. 667,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,573. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
