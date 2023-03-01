Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.85

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 558822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Institutional Trading of Global X US Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 250,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X US Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

