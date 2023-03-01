Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

