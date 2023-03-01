Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,287,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 239,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $824,000.

