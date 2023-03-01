Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
KRMA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
