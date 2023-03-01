Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

Global X CleanTech ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,247. Global X CleanTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

