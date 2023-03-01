Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Global Payments worth $62,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. 670,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,344. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

