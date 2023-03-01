Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 320,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 80,791 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

