Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Announces Dividend of €0.19

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.19 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Glanbia Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LON GLB traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.53 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 289,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,430. The firm has a market cap of £34.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.37 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.69.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.