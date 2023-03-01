Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 286,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,351. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

