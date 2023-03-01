GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 154,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,173. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoPark Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.