GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
GeoPark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 154,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,173. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoPark (GPRK)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.