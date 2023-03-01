Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.