Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $48,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.