Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Gentex Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of GNTX opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48.
Insider Transactions at Gentex
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $48,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gentex
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentex (GNTX)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.