General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Decreased by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 183,588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,899,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

