General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 835,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

