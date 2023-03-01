Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Generac worth $42,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in Generac by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 568,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

