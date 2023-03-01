Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

