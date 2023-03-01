Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 750 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chase were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.66. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

