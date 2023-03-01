Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 580 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

