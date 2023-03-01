Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,600 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 400.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

SNA opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.